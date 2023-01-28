Chartered plane crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited.

According to the reports, as soon as the villagers heard thud and 'something' whirring from nowhere, they immediately reached to the crash site and started trying to extinguish the fire. But the helicopter burnt to ashes in no time. The villagers said there is the possibility that two people were inside the helicopter at the time of the crash.

No trace of pilots

It must be noted that the pilot of the chartered plane that crashed in Rajasthan has not been traced yet. An official said that the accident was so intense that there is still no information about the pilot.

Speaking about the incident, Bharatpur DSP said, "Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we're unable to adjudge if it's a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in.

2 IAF fighter jets crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, no casualties

Meanwhile, a Su-30MKi and Mirage 2000 aircraft have crashed near Pahadgarh area in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The two aircrafts had taken off from the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh for an exercise, ANI reports. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The pilots in Madhya Pradesh accident ejected the aircraft on time and have been sent to a hospital for treatment.

Last year, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard. The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh monitoring situation

"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Raksha Mantri enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely," Defence sources said.