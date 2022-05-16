Chardham Yatra: 39 pilgrims die in two week due to heart attack, mountain sickness

. .

"Pilgrims who are not medically fit are being advised not to travel," she said. Earlier last week, the DG informed that the health screening of the pilgrims now is being done at the points created on the travel routes.

Dr Shailja Bhatt informed, "Health screening of passengers has been started at Rishikesh ISBT registration site. A health screening camp has been set up at Pandukeshwar for the pilgrims of Dobata and Hina and Badrinath Dham on the Yatra route of Yamanotri and Gangotri respectively." After the health screening, the passengers who are found to have any physical illness, are being advised to rest or go on the journey only after becoming fit for health, she said.

The Chardham Yatra was started on May 3 with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals on May 3. Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, while the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8.