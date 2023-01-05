Chandighar: Tuition teacher held for forging IAF joining letters, and other documents

Chandighar, Jan 05: In a quest to serve the country anyone could go to such an extent that any of the aspirants could be fooled by the shrewd and fall an easy prey for the hunters and get forged.

In an incident a Tuition teacher was arrested with context to a forgery case for duping people with a promise to get them recruited in armed forces. As a part of the scam Dhanesh Kumar Pal-28, Uttar Pradesh would provide the joining letter with other forged documents. The case came to light when an aspirant named Vishal Kumar turned to the Behlana IAF gate and said I am here to join IAF. He was accompanied by a document namely the joining letter, Identity card and coloured photocopy of the canteen smart card, Liquor Card, all were in the same name. But when the details of the accompanied documents were scrutinized they all were found to be fake. In addition to the above mentioned a canteen departmental card and a dependent card were also found.