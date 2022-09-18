Chandigarh University MMS leak row: AAP promises justice, BJP steps in

The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended. She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media.

Amid massive protests, Mohali SP said, "So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination."

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Punjab, took note of the incident and promised action.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has ordered a high-level inquiry and requested everyone to avoid rumours.

"Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters our respect...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. I am in touch with the administration. I request everyone to avoid rumours," Mann said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said those involved in posting "objectionable" videos of women students of a university in Punjab on social media will get the strictest punishment.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "In Chandigarh University, a woman recorded objectionable videos of women students and made them viral. This is very serious (matter) and shameful. Those involved will get the strictest punishment. The victims should stay strong. We are with you. Everyone should remain patient."

AAP MP and spokesperson Raghav Chadha also promised justice in the matter.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said he is "deeply pained to see the News of 8 girls from Chandigarh University committing suicide after their bathing video went viral."