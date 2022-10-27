Challenges galore for India as President Jinping assumes unbridled power

The message from the 20th Congress to Delhi is unmistakable. India has to be ready to deal with Xi Jinping for a long time and remain militarily strong to prevent him from winning 'local war' along the LAC. A manicured clip of the Galwan killing of Chinese soldiers in the counter assault by Indian forces was screened at the Congress and a Galwan commander was called to attend the event as a delegate. These instances show how much casualties and criticism to the incident within army and the Party have hurt him. Given his new plans for the PLA, he will do everything to avoid a repeat and if possible, avenge it.

Hopefully, Delhi knows that China can never be trusted nor it can ever be a friend. It has a long track record of slicing away our territories. It illegally occupies vast swathe of Aksai chin since 1962, does not accept LAC or commitments made to honour it, continuously tries altering the statuesque along the northern border, the latest being in April 2020 when its army committed aggression in Ladakh, and refuses to give up its territorial claim on Arunachal Pradesh. It has also gone ahead with its China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor through PoK, has been backing Pakistan's position on Kashmir as a disputed area and actively promotes anti-India sentiments by using muscle and money in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Myanmar.

So, the option for India is to have a well-equipped, well-trained armed forces with adequate air support and substantially strengthened network of logistics and communication to take on Chinese misadventurism. More importantly, India has to fight its future wars with its own weapons and aircraft without expecting any outside assistance from any country, be it Russia or the US.

PM Modi's tough handling of relationship with China and his full throated Atmanirbhar initiative have so far served our security interests well. One hopes 69 years of our mollycoddling Chinese prior to 2014, will not be repeated under a different leadership and he will be less romantic and more realistic. However, Congress and Communist leaders do not inspire that confidence. This is not to say that dialogues must be frozen and relationship cut off. It is also necessary to trade but dependence on Chinese import will have to be reduced.

Ironically, both countries seem happy doing business and yet fight. Last year, bilateral trade registered a record growth of 44 per cent, with Indian exports to China increasing by 38.5 per cent nd imports by 46 per cent. It is obvious both need each other to prosper.

(Amar Bhushan worked with the Research and Analysis Wing for 24 years after briefly serving in the BSF intelligence, State Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau. He served as the Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat before he retired in 2005.)

