Challenges galore for India as President Jinping assumes unbridled power

India needs to have a well-equipped, well-trained armed forces with adequate air support and strengthened network of logistics and communication. More importantly, India has to fight its future wars without expecting any outside assistance from any country
The 20th Congress of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that concluded on October 22, was a non-event. As expected, President Xi Jinping got his 3rd five-year consecutive tenure as general Secretary of the CCP. The highest decision-making 7-member Standing Committee, 24-member Politburo and 205-member Central Committee were packed with his loyalists. With 'Xi Jinping Thought' already embedded in the constitution and school curriculum, with his critics purged, limit on term for President removed and ideological purity in the party to be enforced by cracking on corruption and dissent, he is set to reign supreme for several years unless destiny fells him by the wayside.
In his new Avatar as a quintessential dictator, Xi first raised fears of serious challenges to country's security, economic development, internal political stability and social cohesion. Then, he came up with muscular statements - he would not allow hegemonic, high-handed bullying of foreign powers to obstruct open global economy and strengthen mechanism to counter foreign sanctions by building strong ties with Russia and boosting engagements with developing world. He also spoke of promoting self-reliance in technology to minimise impact of economic coercion by US and its allies and vowed not to renounce use of force to win 'local wars', in obvious reference to India and Taiwan. In this context, he unveiled a slew of measures including increase in China's nuclear arsenal, developing strategic deterrence, modernizing PLA and raising 'new domain forces with new combat capabilities'.