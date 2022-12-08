Chacha-bhatija call truce: Shivpal Yadav's PSPL merges into Akhilesh’s Samajwadi Party

Akhilesh Yadav presented a party flag to his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in Saifai, indicating the merger of PSPL with the SP. An SP's flag was also put on Shivpal Singh Yadav's vehicle.

While speaking to reporters, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, "We have merged Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) into Samajwadi Party. In 2024, we will fight unitedly. From today, there will be the Samajwadi Party flag (on the car)."

The merger was announced on the day when Samajwadi Party candidate from Mainpuri and wife of Akhilesh Yadav Dimple Yadav gained a massive lead of over 2.31 lakh votes in the by-election for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh at the time this copy was written. BJP's candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya was trailing, as the counting of votes progresses on Thursday.

Due to a family feud in 2016, Akhilesh had shown his uncle Shivpal the door from the Samajwadi Party.

Later, Shivpal founded the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya). However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PSPL did not succeed in winning any seat in the state.

The two leaders had discussed a prospective merger during their meeting the previous year. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also made an announcement of forming an alliance with small parties for the polls.

The PSPL's flag was also brought down from the party office following the announcement about the merger.

"This is a new change of Samajwadi (socialism). There were misunderstandings between the two leaders, which have now been cleared. And from now on, it will be a fight between BJP and SP," PSPL's chief spokesman Deepak Mishra told ANI.