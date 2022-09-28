Centre warns Whatsapp users of hacker attacks via video calls

The government's advisory dated September 27, comes after WhatsApp introduced a new feature (Call Link) that allows users to share a direct link to a call. The Call Links feature supports both audio and video calls and link can be shared with up to 32 users.

New Delhi, Sep 28: The messaging app WhatsApp is extensively used by one and all for all messaging purposes. However, the government has now issued a warning about the many vulnerabilities in the popular messaging app, and asked users to beware of hacker attacks via video calls.

In the advisory, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), a nodal agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said that WhatsApp in Android prior to v2.22.16.12 and WhatsApp for iOS for v2.22.15.9 have been affected.

In addition to it, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in WhatsApp Business for Android and iOS prior to v2.22.16.12, WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.22.16.12 and WhatsApp for iOS for v2.22.15.9, the statement said.

The vulnerabilities helps a remote attacker to execute an arbitrary code on the targeted system, the CERT-IN claims. It exists in WhatsApp due to integer underflow and a remote user could exploit this vulnerability by sending a specially-crafted video file, it warned.

To prevent such attacks, the users have to update the app.

