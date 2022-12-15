Centre vs collegium: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says govt has very limited role in judges appointment

The union minister said the apex court should not be hearing bail pleas and frivolous PILs at a time when the pendency of cases is so high.

Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the law minister said the Centre has limited powers over appointments of judges.

Rijiju said the total number of cases pending in various courts is about to touch five crore. He observed that the impact of such a huge pendency of court cases on the public is obvious.

The minister pointed out that the Centre has taken various measures to reduce the pendency of cases.

"Currently, the government has limited powers to fill the vacancies (in courts)," he said and added that the Centre cannot look for names other than those recommended by the collegium.

Rijiju also told the House that requests, both verbally and in writing, have been made to the chief justices of the Supreme Court as well as high courts to send names at the earliest for filling up the vacancies of judges.

"We are giving our full support to reduce pendency of cases. But questions will keep arising on vacancy of judges and appointments till we create a new system for appointments," he added.

Opposition leaders lashed out at Kiren Rijiju's statement and questioned if he even knows the meaning of the word "liberty."

"I have made certain remarks in a good gesture to the Supreme Court of India that you take up those cases which are relevant. If Supreme Court starts hearing bail applications or frivolous PILs, it will cause lots of extra burden," Rijiju said.

As on December 5, in the Supreme Court against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges, 27 are working, leaving seven vacancies.