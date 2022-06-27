Centre using ED against Oppn, nation heading towards one-party rule: Gopal Rai slams Modi govt

New Delhi, June 27: Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday alleged the Centre is "shamelessly" misusing the Enforcement Directorate against opposition parties that dare to raise their voice against the BJP, and said it seems the nation is heading towards one-party rule.

It's not a secret anymore and it's not about one or two opposition parties. The central government is now misusing the ED against all the parties that dare to speak against the BJP, Rai told reporters here while responding to a query on Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case.