Centre tells HC, Subramanian Swamy has been provided adequate security

Swamy said in his petition that the Centre had failed to provide proper protection at his private home in Delhi. The case came up after the Delhi High Court had on September 14 had granted him six weeks time to vacate the government accommodation in Lutyen's Delhi.

Swamy was allowed the accommodation in 2016. His terms as Rajya Sabha MP came to an end in April, but he continued to retain the bungalow AB-14. He also approached the Delhi High Court saying he wanted re-allotment of the bungalow. In his plea he had said that it was originally allotted to him on security grounds and he still faces a threat due to political activities.

The Centre however opposed his plea and said that the house to be allotted to other ministers and MPs. The Centre's standing counsel Asheesh Jain said that while Swamy's Z-Category security has not been downgraded, the question is on the bungalow, which was allotted for five years and that terms has expired.

While rejecting Swamy's plea to retain the accommodation, the court took note that he owns a private residence in Nizamuddin East. The court also directed the Centre to arrange for his security there.