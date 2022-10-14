Centre sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

The 6 member Central team to UP comprises of experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi. The team is headed by Dr. VK Chaudhary, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

"The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the State," said a statement from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.