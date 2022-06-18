Patna, Jun 18: Centre on Friday decided to provide 'Y' category security by CRPF to 10 BJP leaders in Bihar including Deputy CMs and MLAs, in wake of threats posed to them by those protesting against the recently launched Agnipath military recruitment scheme.

"CRPF is taking over the security cover from today after it received the Home Ministry's order on Friday," tweeted news agency ANI.

Those provided the Y category cover include Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, Bihar BJP president and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur, Darbhanga MLA Sanjay Saraogi and some others.

The Ministry of Home Affairs took the decision on the basis of a report received by the central intelligence agencies that said these legislators and politicians faced threat of physical harm.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been asked to quickly deploy the armed commandos of its VIP security unit with these BJP legislators who officials said face threat in view of the violence that took place against the recently launched Agnipath scheme of recruitment into the armed forces of the country.

The Y category security cover will entail two-three commandos with the protectee, they said. Large-scale incidents of violence and arson were reported in Bihar and some other states on Friday, and BJP offices and houses of its leaders were also targeted during the protests against the scheme which envisages a short four-year term for soldiers in the three armed forces entailing no gratuity or pension upon retirement.

. .

Protestors continued to target railway properties in Bihar to vent their ire against the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme disrupting train services in the eastern region for the fourth day in a row.

They torched the Taregana railway station in Patna district and a GRP vehicle while several law enforcers were injured in stone-throwing in Jehanabad when a bandh was also called to press for the demand for rollback of the new scheme for recruitment in armed forces.

They also exchanged gunshots with GRP personnel, engaged in heavy stone-pelting and beat up journalists covering the clash.

In Danapur sub-division, bandh supporters vandalised an ambulance and the driver alleged that a patient and attendants inside were also beaten up by the mob. The ECR headquarters in Hajipur said that in view of the prevailing situation, 32 trains have been cancelled.

The railways have suffered massive losses in Bihar during protests in the last three days. More than 60 train coaches, 10 engines and some stations have been torched by groups protesting against the introduction of the new recruitment system wherein 75 per cent of jawans will be retired after four years of service, with no pension benefits.

Bandh supporters had attacked a police outpost in Jehanabad district, leaving several police personnel injured. A large police contingent was deployed in front of the state headquarters of the BJP, which has been at the receiving end of the protests, with many of its senior leaders having been physically attacked and its offices in at least three districts being set ablaze since Thursday.