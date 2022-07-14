Centre issues fresh advisory to states over Monkeypox

New Delhi, July 14: The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to all the states and union territories, reiterating key actions that should be taken in view of the Monkeypox threat.

"As reported by World Health Organization (WHO), Since 1 January 2022 and as of 22 June 2022, a total of 413 laboratory confirmed cases of Monkeypox and one death have been reported to WHO from 50 countries/territories. Majority of these cases have been reported from the European Region (86%) and the Americas (11%), This points to a slow but sustained increase in spread of cases globally," the Centre wrote in its order.