Centre has given nod to renaming 7 cities, towns in last five years: Govt in Lok Sabha

While the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to change the name of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj was given on December 15, 2018, the NOC for changing the name of Rajahmundry city in Andhra Pradesh to Rajamahendravaram was given on August 3, 2017, he said replying to a written question.

. .

Approval for changing the name of Nagar Untari in Jharkhand to Shri Banshidhar Nagar was given in August, 2018, he said.

The clearance was also given to change the names of Birshingpur Pali, Hoshangabad Nagar and Babai city - all three in Madhya Pradesh - to Maa Birasini Dham (2018), Narmadapuram (2021) and Makhan Nagar (2021), respectively, the minister said.

Approval to change the name of Punjab's Shri Hargobindpur city to Shri Hargobindpur Sahib was given in March 2022, the minister added.