Centre giving 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel to Punjab: Punjab CM after meeting Amit Shah

During the meeting, Mann requested Shah to give additional security to the state as fringe elements have been trying to create unrest in Punjab. About 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security, said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

New Delhi, May 19: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss various issues related to the state.

"There have been regular inputs that some miscreants are trying to create trouble in Punjab. So I have request the home minister to sanction additional forces for the security of the state," PTI quoted him as saying.

10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached the state and another 10 companies will be approved by the Centre soon, Bhagwant Mann stated. One company of paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.

Amit Shah has assured him of all assistance from the central government and told the Punjab CM that there is no compromise on the national security and it is above party politics and the central government would provide all help necessary to the Punjab government, PTI reported.

The chief minister said he has conveyed to the home minister about the supply of arms from across the border through drones and sought the central government's assistance to tackle it.

Sources said the security agencies have been put on alert and security has been enhanced in Amritsar ahead of the 38th anniversary of the Operation Blue Star. The operation Blue Star was carried out by the Army to flush out terrorists hiding at Golden Temple complex between June 1 and 8, 1984.

However, the Punjab CM also discussed demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), MSP on Basmati along with a few other issues.