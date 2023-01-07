Centre designates Saudi-based Kashmiri doctor as terrorist

Dar, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is involved in instigating or provoking the youth of Kashmir Valley for terrorist activities by using social media platforms.

He is the fourth individual to be designated as individual terrorist by the MHA in as many days.

Dar is associated with banned terror group Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen and is one of the leading radical voices on social media and is involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against security forces.

He is an accused in a case investigated by the National Investigation Agency relating to conspiracy hatched by the cadres of terrorist organisation to undertake violent acts in Jammu and Kashmir and major cities in India including New Delhi on the direction of handlers based across the border.

The Central Government believes that Asif is involved in terrorism and he is to be added as a terrorist "in the exercise of the powers conferred section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967." With his inclusion in the Fourth Schedule under UAPA, Mir will be the 52nd individual to be designated a terrorist, it said.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967 has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations and for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

The Centre uses clause (a) of sub-section (1) and sub-section (2) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 to add the name of an individual in the Fourth Schedule to the Act, if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.