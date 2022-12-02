Centre cautions FM radio channels on songs glorifying drugs, alcohol, weapons

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken judicial note that such content affected children of impressionable age and gave rise to gun culture.

New Delhi, Dec 01: The Centre has cautioned FM radio channels against playing songs or broadcasting content glorifying alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster/gun culture.

In an advisory to FM radio channels, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked them to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions prescribed in grant of permission agreement (GOPA) and migration grant of permission agreement (MGOPA) and not air any content in violation thereof.