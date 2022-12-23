Centre approves Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine, to be added in CoWIN

It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. It will be included in the COVID19 vaccination program from today.

New Delhi, Dec 23: The government has approved Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine as a booster dose for those above 18 years of ageamid growing concerns over surge in Covid cases globally.

Bharat biotech's Nasal vaccine, being a needless jab, will be India's first such booster dose.

The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It will be introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening. Pricing of the vaccine will be decided soon and it will be made available in government and private facilities.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- received approval of the Drugs Controller General of India in November for restricted use in an emergency situation for those above 18 as a heterologous booster dose. The approval for the vaccine comes amid a spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Currently Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute's Covishield and Covovax, Russian Sputink V and Biological E Ltd's Corbevax are listed in the CoWin portal. On September 6, the vaccine maker announced that its iNCOVACC (BBV154), has received approval from Drugs Controller General of India under Restricted Use in Emergency Situation for ages 18 and above.

All you need to know about BBV154

A novel adenovirus vectored, intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 The nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organized immune systems of the nasal mucosa.

An intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response - neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses Immune responses at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) - essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19 Non-invasive, Needle-free.

Ease of administration - does not require trained health care workers.

Elimination of needle-associated risks (injuries and infections). High compliance (Ideally suits for children's and adults).

Scalable manufacturing - able to meet global demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday cautioned people against complacency, while also directing officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

The prime minister urged people to wear mask and follow appropriate covid behaviour.