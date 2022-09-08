Central Vista to be unveiled by PM Modi today | 7 things to know

New Delhi, Sep 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue - which would be known as the 'Kartavya Path' - on Thursday evening. The inauguration ceremony will begin at 7 pm when PM Modi will unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the revamped stretch.

The Central Vista Avenue - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate- regularly sees several key ceremonial events, including the Republic Day parade.

The government has also announced a four-day-long cultural function on the revamped stretch. Along with this, the government has also planned a cultural function and a drone show on Bose that will begin after the inauguration.

Here are seven things to know about the changes in Central Vista Avenue: