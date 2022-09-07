Central team to visit flood-hit areas in Bengaluru; Losses suffered due to rainfall pegged at Rs 7,647 cr

Bengaluru, Sep 07: The Inter-ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Ashish Kumar met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his cabinet colleagues on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The team was briefed about the damages suffered by the state due to rain and floods in the months of July and August and relief sought under NDRF. The Central assessment team will visit calamity hit areas for three days till September 9th.

One of the three teams will visit Bidar, Kalaburgi and Yadgir districts, the second team is headed for spot inspection in Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts. The third team will visit Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga.

Karnataka has pegged losses suffered due to rainfall at 7,647.13 crore rupees. Loss of life is at least 96 persons; crop loss is reported on 5.81 lakh hectares. According to NDRF guidelines, the state has sought 1012 crore rupees relief from the Central Government.

Meanwhile, parts of Bengaluru that were battered by torrential rains for the last couple of days appeared to be slowly returning to normalcy with floodwaters by and large receding in some areas. According to official sources, most parts of the waterlogged roads have been cleared, while work is on for removing water in some of the worst hit areas that were inundated, amid some respite from rains.

Traffic is almost returning to near-usual levels, and things may get back to normal very soon, they hoped.

Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory regarding waterlogging near 'Eco Space' on the Outer Ring Road among other areas.

Also, the city's Cauvery water supply is said to have resumed to a large extent, after the supply was hit in some areas because of flooding at a pumping station in T K Halli, officials said.