"BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the government. So, I made a personal request to him and central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra..," Nadda said.

He is expected to be the Deputy Chief Minister.

. .

Amit Shah took Twitter to thank Fadnavis for agreeing to be part of the government in the interest of the state.

"On the behest of BJP President JP Naddaji, Devendra Fadnavis ji has taken a big heart and decided to join the government in the interest of the state of Maharashtra and the people.

This decision is a sign of his true loyalty and service towards Maharashtra. For this I heartily congratulate him," Shah tweeted.