Senior advocate R Venkatramani is new Attorney General of India

"The President is pleased to F. No. J-11011/1/2022-Judicial: appoint Shri R. Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office." read the official notification.

The senior advocate will succeed K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.

Venugopal, 91, was appointed to the post in July 2017. His term as the top law officer of the country was extended for three months on June 29.