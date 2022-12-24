Celebrate Christmas cordially, but ensure there are no religious conversions: Yogi Adityanath

He said that a few months back we had completed the process of removing loudspeakers from religious laces through dialogue. Giving priority to the later public interest the loudspeakers were spontaneously removed. During my recent visits in some districts, I see that the loudspeakers have come up again. This is unacceptable and ideal situations should be create with immediate and contact with the local people, the UP CM added.

He also said that illegal taxi stands, bus stands and rickshaw stands should not operate in any district. Such stands are being used for illegal generation of money for anti-social activities, the CM also said.

He however added that thanks to the coordinated efforts of the state government departments, there has been a big decline in cases of crimes against women and children in the state for the past five and a half years.

He also added that stringent action should be taken against those who molest girls and women. He said that the police should identify such elements.

He also added that action needs to be taken to check manufacture of illegal liquor and raids should be conducted in this regard.

He further added that policemen who are addicted to drugs should be identified and their services terminated immediately.

He said that the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 will be celebrated as Good Governance Day. More and more people should be made aware of the public welfare policies on that day., CM Yogi Adityanath also said.