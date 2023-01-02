CCTV video shows car that dragged Delhi woman for several kms; Delhi L-G says ‘My head hangs in shame’

As per reports, the woman was dragged under the car for over four kilometres, killing her. The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, Mangolpuri for post-mortem, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres. Her clothes got ripped off and her naked body was recovered by the police on Sunday morning.

New Delhi, Jan 02: The CCTV footage of car that allegedly dragged a 20-year-old Delhi woman under its wheels after hitting her on New Year morning has been found, and five men - who are being suspected to be under the influence of alcohol - have been arrested for negligence.

According to reports, the accused did not know that the victim was being dragged by their car. Later, when they got to know about it, they got scared. They then removed the body from the vehicle and fled away.

"A case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal," said the police. "While Deepak is a driver, Amit deals with SBI cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan works at Connaught Place, Mithun works as a hair dresser in Naraina and Mittal works as a food dealer in Sultanpuri," said the police.

The victim's mother said the deceased used to work at events. "My daughter left home yesterday evening at around 5-6 pm, saying she will return," she told ANI.

Delhi L-G says 'My head hangs in shame'

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said he was shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri," he said.

In a Tweet, the Delhi LG wrote, "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," tweeted Delhi LG.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let us together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

DCW chief poses series of questions to Delhi Police over death of woman in road accident

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said also took cognisance of the matter and issued summons to the Delhi Police in connection with the incident. "A girl was dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by inebriated men. Her body was found without clothes on the road. This is a very scary incident. I am issuing summons to the Delhi Police to appear before the panel. What were the security arrangements on the occasion of New Year?" she tweeted.

Family alleges foul play

The woman's family has refused to believe that this was a hit-and-run case. Her uncle, speaking to the media, said, "The girl was dragged for around 10 metres. Scooty and the body has been found in two different places. It is not an accident, after seeing that girl alone, something wrong must have happened with her, that's why the scooty and the body were found at two different places,"