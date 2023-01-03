CCTV video shows Delhi woman, dragged by car, with friend on scooty, leaving OYO hotel

She was accompanied by a friend at the time of the accident who had fled the scene out of fear, police said on Tuesday. According to reports, victim's friend received minor injuries in the crash and fled the scene.

In the ongoing investigation of Kanjhawala death case, a fresh probe report by the Delhi Police on Tuesday revealed that victim was not alone when her scooty allegedly collided with a Maruti Suzuki Baleno with five drunk men in it.

According to the footage, initially, the friend was driving the scooter, while the victim sat in the back seat. A footage later showed them to have changed places, with the victim in driver's seat when it was hit by a car, according to police.

Police found that the two friends left a OYO hotel at 1.45 am after attending a New Year's party. According to reports , a hotel staff said that the victim and her friend had a fight and they were asked to leave. The footage shows the two women exiting the hotel, not very far from the spot of the accident. They are seen getting on the two-wheeler and driving away.

New Delhi, Jan 03: A new CCTV footage from the night of the fatal accident that allegedly dragged a 20-year-old Delhi woman under the vehicle on New Year morning, has now emerged that shows both women on the scooty.

The friend, police said, escaped with minor injuries and fled the spot, while the victim got stuck under the car and was dragged along.

The Delhi Police is trying to ascertain if the second woman was with the victim during the accident, or was dropped home beforehand. According to sources, police will be bringing in the second woman for questioning on Tuesday.

Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said,"The police have identified her and she is being questioned by the investigating officials in this connection.''

Accused likely to be taken to the spot on Tuesday to recreate the crime scene

The woman, who was the sole breadwinner of her family, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the car and was found naked by a road in Kanjhawala, according to police. The investigating team is also expected to take the accused to the spot on Tuesday to recreate the crime scene, police said. Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide among other sections on Monday even as the police came under charges of conducting a ''shoddy investigation'' in the matter

Post mortem report today

A medical board has conducted a post mortem of the body, and its report, which will confirm whether the woman was raped, is still awaited. As outrage mounted over the incident, the Union Home Ministry on Monday sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the direction of Home Minister Amit Shah. The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, officials said.

A 20-year-old woman died a painful death after her scooty met with an accident in the midnight of New Year, and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of a car due to which she was dragged for several kilometres in outer Delhi. The occupants of the car have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy.

It was earlier believed that the victim was driving alone since different CCTV footages showed her on the scooter without any pillion. According to the preliminary probe, the victim was returning from a marriage function.

Men in car knew they had hit girl on scooty, 2 out of 5 accused were drunk

The FIR has confirmed that the accused knew that they had hit a woman on a scooter in the wee hours of January 1. It further mentions that two of the five accused were also drunk. According to the FIR filed in the case, the five accused, who have been arrested, had borrowed the car hours before the incident which took place around 2 am on Sunday. The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal (27).

Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna took the car from their friend Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in accidental condition. The two told Ashutosh they had drinks, and that the car met with an accident with a scooty in Krishan Vihar area, the FIR sates, adding they later fled towards Kanjhawala. Police, however, said their medical report is still awaited.

Police found the scooter in accident condition in Krishan Vihar, Sultanpuri area. The FIR states that the Kanjhawala police station received three PCR calls that the naked body of a woman was found near Hanuman Mandir, Jonti village.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra K Singh said sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code were added to section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) against the arrested accused people. While the sections in which the case was registered earlier were bailable, section 304 is non-bailable.