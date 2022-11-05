CCPA directs Cloudtail to recall, reimburse prices of 1,033 such pressure cookers sold to consumers

Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd. is the seller of pressure cooker namely "Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 4 L (does not give pressure alert by whistle)". The pressure cooker was being offered for sale to consumers on Amazon e-commerce platform at the URL https://www.amazon.in/AmazonBasics-Stainless-Steel-Pressure-Cooker/dp/B071G5KNXK.

Cloudtail submitted in its reply to CCPA that after the QCO came into force, it had suspended the import of the pressure cookers. It was observed by CCPA that though import was suspended, the company had not stopped the sale of such pressure cookers to consumers. In fact, this submission evidently indicated that despite being aware of the QCO, the company was still selling such pressure cookers to consumers at large. A total of 1,033 units of pressure cookers not conforming to mandatory standards were sold by Cloudtail through Amazon e-commerce platform after notification of the QCO.

In the order, CCPA directed Cloudtail to recall the 1,033 units of pressure cookers sold by it and reimburse the prices of the recalled pressure cookers to the consumers and submit a compliance report within 45 days. The company was also directed to pay a penalty of ₹1,00,000 for selling domestic pressure cookers to consumers in violation to mandatory standards prescribed under the QCO and violating the rights of consumers.

Violation of standards mandated by the QCOs not only endanger public safety, but can make consumers vulnerable to severe injuries including loss of life. This is a critical cause for concern especially in case of domestic pressure cooker, which is a household good, present in most homes in the immediate vicinity of family members.

CCPA has also issued Safety Notices under Section 18(2)(j) of the Act to alert and caution consumers against buying goods which do not hold valid ISI Mark and violate compulsory BIS standards. While the first Safety Notice was issued with regard to Helmets, Pressure Cookers and Cooking gas cylinders, the second Safety Notice was issued with regard to household goods including electric immersion water heaters, sewing machines, microwave ovens, domestic gas stoves with LPG etc.

CCPA is continuously monitoring the consumer protection landscape in the country. Recently, CCPA issued an advisory to all e-commerce platforms with regard to the sale of Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani drugs containing ingredients as listed in Schedule E(1) of Drugs and Cosmetics Rules highlighting that sale or facilitation of the sale of such drugs shall be done only after a valid prescription of a registered medical practitioner is uploaded by the user on the platform.