CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 board exam results 2022 to be declared in July: Read key details

Several reports say that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10th and Class 12th term 2 board examination results 2022 in the July.

New Delhi, Jun 29: The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 board exam results 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

While the Class 10 term 2 results will be declared in the first week of July, the results of the Class 12 term 2 will be out in the second week of July. The reports also said that the Class 10 results would be declared by July 4 and the Class 12 results by July 10.

The CBSE had in 2021 said that the board exams for 2022 will be conducted in two terms. The Term 1 exams for major subjects were held between November 30 an December 11 2021. The CBSE Board Term 2 exams were held in April, May and June this year.

The weightage of the Term 1 and Term II board exams will be decided at the time of the declaration of the Term II results. Accordingly the final performance will be calculated. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 board exam results 2022 once released will be available on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, the DigiLocker app and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.