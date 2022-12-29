CBSE class 10, 12 exams to begin on Feb 15

The exams for class 10 and 12 begin on February 15 and ends on March 10. In a statement, the board said, "CBSE is releasing the date sheets for both class X and XII of Board's examinations, 2023."

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board examinations, 2023, which will start on February 15 and end on March 10. "CBSE is releasing the date sheets for both class X and XII of Board's examinations, 2023," the board said in a press release.

The exams will be starting from 10.30 am, the release added. As per the release, sufficient gaps have been provided between the two examinations.

Also, the board has taken care of competitive examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated. The date sheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations, ANI reported citing the press release.

Important instructions to be followed by students (issued by board):

Candidates will strictly follow all the instructions issued by CBSE from time to time.

Parents will also visit Board's website and remain in touch with the school of their ward so that they are aware of latest updates by the CBSE and the school so that they can guide their ward.

No communication devices are allowed in the examination centres.

Candidates will maintain strict discipline in the examination Centre.

Candidates will follow all instructions given on Admit Card.

Duration for each examination will be as given in the date-sheet and Admit card.

15 minutes reading time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

