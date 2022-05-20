New Delhi, May 20: The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway , officials said on Friday.
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, daughter in graft case, searches multiple places
The probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said.
Lalu, who was discharged on May 5 from AIIMS in Delhi, is currently in Delhi. He is staying at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence who is a Rajya Sabha MP.
The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.