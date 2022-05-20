CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, daughter in graft case, searches multiple places

New Delhi, May 20: The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway , officials said on Friday.

The probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar, they said.

. .

Lalu, who was discharged on May 5 from AIIMS in Delhi, is currently in Delhi. He is staying at his daughter Misa Bharti's residence who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government, officials said.