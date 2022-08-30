Nothing found, claims Manish Sisodia after CBI searches his bank locker

A team of about five Central Bureau of Investigation officials reached the PNB branch at Sector 4 Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital, to execute the search. Sisodia was at the bank with his wife.

New Delhi, Aug 30: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said nothing was found by the CBI during the search at the PNB bank locker in Ghaziabad. CBI searched Manish Sisodia's bank lockers in an alleged corruption case today in an alleged corruption case.

"Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit. The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. Truth has won," Sisodia told reporters.

Sisodia, who also handles Delhi government's excise portfolio, is among the 15 accused named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

"Tomorrow, the CBI is coming to check our bank locker. They did not find anything in a 14-hour-long raid at my residence on August 19. They won't find anything in the locker too. The CBI is welcome. My family and I will extend full cooperation in the probe," the deputy chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Sisodia has been saying he has been made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.