CBI raids residences of ex-Jharkhand minister in connection with 34th National Games scam

After this, the CBI took over the case from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and registered two FIRs.

. .

The first FIR was related to irregularities in the construction of a mega-sports complex for the 34th National Games, and the second related to irregularities in procuring sports equipment and organizing the National Games.

As per the reports, in 2008 the then Sports Minister Bandhu Tirkey allegedly approved the files related to tenders.

In April, Tirkey was disqualified as a member of the Legislative Assembly after being convicted in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.