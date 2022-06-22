CBI raids on shadow lender DHFL promoters

New Delhi, Jun 22: The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan of DHFL for allegedly cheating a consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India to the tune of ₹ 34,615 crore, making it the biggest banking fraud probed by the agency, officials said.

The CBI is carrying out searches at 12 locations in Mumbai at the premises of accused in the case, they said.