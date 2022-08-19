CBI raids Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s residence

He said it is very unfortunate that those who do good work in the country are harassed "like this". "That is why our country has not yet become number-one," he stated.

"These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health. That is why the Health Minister and Education Minister of Delhi have been arrested so that the good work of education health can be stopped," he said in another tweet.

Sisodia further claimed that the truth will come out in court.

Responding to the raids, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too."

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into its Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials had said.