Chennai, July 9: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted a raid at the Chennai house of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, reports ANI.

As per the reports, six CBI officials have carried out the raid on a room in Chidambaram's house in Nungambakkam area in Chennai. The keys of the said room was in the MP's possession when the central agency raided his house the last time as he was in London.