The CBI has registered a new case against Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram for allegedly receiving illegal gratification, officials told PTI.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI on Tuesday morning started searches at nine premises of Chidambaram in Chennai and other cities in the country, they said.

The Siva Ganga MP is accused of taking illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals for working in a project in Punjab, people familiar with the development informed Hindustan Times.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," tweeted Karti Chidambaram over the CBI carrying out searches.

More details awaited