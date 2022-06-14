Speaking to the news agency ANI, Prabhat Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer said, "CBI court has allowed our petition for renewal of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's passport, we'll get the passport by tomorrow & apply for renewal. He'll be able to travel to Singapore for kidney transplant. CBI tried to oppose it."

. .

After it is renewed, the RJD leader will soon travel to Singapore for his kidney transplant.

The 74-year-old is suffering from multiple diseases including severe infections in his kidneys and lungs. He also has complications related to blood pressure as well.

The former Minister of Railways is currently on bail after completing more than half of the jail term in the fodder scam.