CBI arrests 6, including ED of Power Grid Corp, in bribery case involving Tata Projects

Jha is currently posted in Itanagar, they said.

It is alleged that Jha was extending favours to Tata Projects in various projects in return of illicit payment, they said.

The CBI was keeping an eye on Jha during which it got an input that he was receiving bribes from the executives of Tata Projects and other companies for granting favours for various work, they said.

The agency teams swooped down at the location where the alleged illicit payments were to be made on Wednesday and arrested the accused, they said.

All the six arrested accused will be produced before Panchkula court on Thursday, they added.