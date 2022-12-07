CBDC: Don't create 'fear psychosis' on privacy concerns, says RBI Guv

''The Income Tax department has certain limits for cash payments... (for) withdrawals beyond a certain limit, you have to give your PAN card number. The same rules will apply in the case of CBDC also because both are currency,'' he noted.

Many experts, including former RBI governor D Subbarao, have flagged concerns over the privacy aspect of CBDC. Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar on Wednesday seemed to acknowledge the concerns on privacy, but was quick to add that the central bank is looking at solutions to make the CBDC at par with paper currency when it comes to having the key feature of anonymity which has ensured that cash is still is used in the developed world.

''How anonymity is to be ensured in the case of a digital currency, because the normal understanding is that anything digital leaves a footprint, can have various solutions,'' Sankar said. The RBI is looking at a technological solution and also a legal solution to help assuage the concerns on this problem, he added. Sankar further said the authorities will create the base by introducing the currency, and then depend on the private sector to innovate and launch various use cases for the same.

Both Das and also Sankar explained that the CBDC is different from the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which operates through a link to a person's bank account.