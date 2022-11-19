Shraddha Walker murder case: CCTV footage shows Aftab carrying bag outside his home

The blurry clip shows a man walking down a street holding a bag and a boxed package in the dark. Although it's difficult to see his face, police officials, however, have claimed that he is Poonawala and speculating that he was carrying Walkar's body parts.

The Delhi Police is investigating the authenticity of this video.

Narco analysis on Aftab

Narco analysis on Aftab, will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here in Rohini here, most likely on Monday.

Poonawala's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, the Delhi Police is running against time to get the test conducted. However, Poonawala can be subjected to narco analysis only after he is deemed fit for it in the pre-narco tests which will be conducted to ascertain his mental well being.

"We have not received any formal request from the police to conduct the test yet. But if the custody remand ends on Tuesday, we will comply with the court's order and take up the matter. However, no date has been fixed yet," a source in the hospital told PTI.

Delhi cops record statements of two men who helped Shraddha after Aaftab's 2020 assault

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police team on Saturday recorded the statements of two men in Maharashtra's Palghar from whom Shraddha, had sought assistance after she was assaulted by the accused in 2020, officials said.

The team is in Manikpur in Palghar district's Vasai, which is the native area of the victim and where the couple had stayed before shifting to the national capital. The official identified the two witnesses, whose statements are being recorded as Rahul Ray and Godwin. Both of them are residents of Vasai region.

The process of recording the statement of one person was complete and the other's was in progress, he added.

As per the police official, Walkar had sought their assistance in 2020 after she was beaten up by Poonawala near Vasai, and the duo had helped her at the time. Giving details of these two witnesses, the official said one of them is a rickshaw driver and the other is currently unemployed.

Police widen search

The four-member Delhi police team, which landed in Mumbai on Friday, had earlier recorded the statement of Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar, the official said.

The Delhi Police had on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case with sleuths recovering some body parts in Gurugram.

The beginning of the end

Shraddha Walker had met Aftab Amin Poonawala on dating app Bumble in 2019 in Maharashtra. The couple had left Mumbai and spent a lot of time in the hills in March and April.

They arrived in Delhi on May 8 and stayed at different places until they moved into the Chhattarpur apartment on May 15. The two had been fighting with Shraddha reportedly suspecting Aftab of cheating on her. She was murdered three days later and the crime came to light only in November.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. In the fight on May 18 he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge.

Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father, the police arrested Aftab last Saturday, six months after the crime took place. In custody while confessing to his crime, he told the police that after killing her, he chopped her up into 35 parts and disposed her body parts in different parts of the city.