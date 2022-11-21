New Delhi, Nov 21: It is often said that not just humans, but plants and animals also respond to music positively. The latest proof of this belief is a viral video which a mother and baby elephant listening to music and enjoying it too.
Caught on camera: This pianist held a live show for a mother-daughter elephant duo
The viral video was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu. In the video, one can see that a man was playing the piano for a mother and baby elephant. The mother and the children seemed to be enjoying the music.
The viral video is reportedly from Thailand and it features Norpol, the mother and Baby Norgel. The pianist is Paul Barton.
The IAS officer posted the video with the caption, "Piano for mother and baby elephant. Video - Paul Barton Thailand."
The video is garnering lot of praises from the netizens now. Some of the twitterati also commented on it.
One of the users wrote, "Wow!!! So nice."
Another user wrote, "Such a lively audience....worth performing."
The third user wrote, "So sweet."
