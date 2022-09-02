According to a CCTV footage, the duo can be seen arguing in the presence of a few other people when the husband, Sukhraj Singh, who is himself a local leader of the AAP, suddenly slaps Kaur in a fit of rage. He is then dragged away by others at the spot.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera near the couple's home in Talwandi Sabo. The 50-second video is dated July 10 but has gone viral now and people are demanding legal action against the MLA's husband in this case of domestic violence. However, till now no complaint has been lodged with the police regarding this matter.

According to reports, Punjab State Women Commission is planning to take suo moto notice of this incident.

Kaur married Sukhraj Singh, the AAP's youth wing convener for Majha region, in 2019. She is a member of the national executive of AAP and heads the party's women wing in Punjab. She worked as a professor of English at Mata Gujri College at Fatehgarh Sahib before debuting in politics. She joined AAP and won her first election in Punjab in 2017.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal called for action against the MLA's husband.

"Totally condemn the despicable violence by husband of T.Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Baljinder's husband must issue a public apology and mend his ways or strict action as per law should be taken against him," she tweeted.