Caught on Camera: Pet dog attacks security guard in Noida’s housing society

The 44-second video clip shows the dog, a German Shepherd, lunging at a security guard taking hold of his arm as he tries to save himself with a stick. Minutes later, the owner of the dog can be seen beating the canine with a stick.

It is to be noted that in the wake of rising dog attacks in the city, the Ghaziabad administration has banned three dog breeds which are Pitbull, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiler.

This is not the first incident that has been reported. Recently, an undated video surfaced on the internet where a delivery person was attacked by a dog as soon as the lift doors were opened, leaving him injured. However, the residents of society revealed that the owner took care of the victim's medical expenses.

Last month, a seven-month-old baby was mauled to death by a stray dog in Noida. The stray dog reportedly pulled out the child's intestine. The child was admitted to the ICU, and went through surgery, but could not be saved, according to an article in India Today.

A few months back, an 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by their family's pet dog in the Bengali Tola area of Qaiserbagh locality in Lucknow. The dog, a pit bull, kept biting and attacking the elderly owner for over an hour before she died of the injuries.