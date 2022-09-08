Caught On camera: Nihang Sikhs murder man in Amritsar over chewing tobacco

In the viral video, three men got get into an argument with the victim before they hacked him to death. The shameful part of the incident is that onlookers, who could have possibly ended the tiff or saved a precious life, remained mute spectators.

Amritsar, Sep 08: In a shocking incident, a man was murdered by three men, including two Nihang Sikhs in Amritsar. The incident was caught on camera.

The two Nihang Sikhs, part of an ultra-conservative order within the community, are seen leaving the place even as people gather at the spot to take a glimpse of the dead man.

Reports say that the issue started between the Nihang Sikhs and the deceased, identified as Harmanjeet Singh, over chewing tobacco. "They had taken offence to his chewing tobacco and being drunk while roaming in that area," NDTV quoted Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh as saying.

Harmanjeet, who was in 20s and a factory worker, was to migrate soon, as per his mother.

The cops have arrested one of the accused Ramandeep Singh and the hunt for the other two is on.

It has to be noted that the body remained on the street all night and police came to know about the incident only in the morning.

On asking why the cops to know about the incident so late despite it being a high security area, the police chief said, "We have around 4,300 personnel on duty, for a city of over 12 lakh people. We try our best to cover every area. But citizens also have a duty. Everyone has a mobile phone. They just need to call 112 or inform the nearest police station."