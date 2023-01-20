Man dragged on car's bonnet in Bengaluru; 5 including woman who was driving arrested

New Delhi, Jan 20: Days after the a two-wheeler rider dragged a 71-year-old man on road for almost a kilometre on Magadi Road in Bengaluru, yet another video has surfaced now where a man was dragged on car's bonnet in Bengaluru's 's Jnana Bharathi Nagar area, Kengeri.

In the video, the man can be seen being dragged for 1 km on Tata Nixon's bonnet. According to reports, five persons have been arrested in connection with this incident. Among the people arrested is a woman named Priyanka who has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder). She was driving the car.

Police said that two cars--a Tata Nixon and a Maruti Swift--collided with one another following which an argument broke out. However, Darshan suffered minor injuries.

When Darshan went to stop her car, Priyanka, who was driving the car, started the ignition of her vehicle. Darshan jumped over the car's bonnet and Priyanka drove the car for about a kilometre.

It is being reported that he woman also filed a counter ‏FIR against four persons under Section 453 of IPC. The accused have been identified as Darshan, Yashwant, Sujan and Vinay.

The incident comes days after the death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman who met a painful end after being dragged for about 12 km on the outskirts of Delhi in the early hours of January 1.