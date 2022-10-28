Caught on cam: Annoyed Amit Shah chides Haryana minister for lengthy speech

Shah interrupted the minister four times during his 8-minute speech at Surajkund in Haryana.

New Delhi, Oct 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday was annoyed when the leader from his own party and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij delivered a rather lengthy speech on the first day of 'Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers'.

The Haryana Home Minister was expected to show gratitude to Shah for attending the event, but he deviated from the topic as he started talking about his state's performance in sports, Green Revolution, etc.

"Anil ji, keep it brief. This is welcome speech. You were allotted five minutes. You have already spoken eight and a half minutes. Please conclude your speech and the programme will be carried forward. This is not the place to give such long speeches. Keep it brief," he said.

The Haryana minister then requested for a few more seconds, but continued to talk about the state's achievements. Annoyed by Vij, he then said, "Anil ji, please forgive me. This will not work. Finish it," he said.

The incident was caught on camera and the clip has gone viral.

As he took extra time, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar finished off his speech in five minutes.