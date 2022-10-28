Caught on cam: After a fight with biker, man runs car over people in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 28: In a shocking incident, a car ran over people in Alipur area on October 26 following an argument with a bike rider. The incident was caught on CCTV and the footage has now gone viral.

In the viral clip, a biker and the car driver are seen engaged in a heated argument. Even as the onlookers try to calm down the situation, the car driver starts his four wheeler and runs over the people. However, it is not clear whether the driver did it intentionally or suddenly lost control of the car.

Three people were injured in the incident, according to news agency ANI. The cops have arrested the driver named Nitin Maan and booked the case under relevant sections. The probe is still on.

Looking at the video, it Ever since it was posted on the internet, it has been garnering strong reactions from the netizens. While some say that looking at the video, it appears like the driver lost the control of the car and was not an intentional act, many have questioned the law and order situation in the national capital.

"itni himmat aati kahan se hai yaar? what wrong with delhi ncr? naam badnaam kiya hua hai. faaltu ki khokli akkad sabki. absolutely zero regards for LAW and Order. I still feel delhi police is only for VIPs," a user writes.

Another netizen criticised the law and order situation in the national capital. "Law & Order has become joke in Delhi," he added.

People are also pointed fingers at Centre over the poor law and order situation. "It's under central government . So stop blaming DELHI GOVT. Indirectly, [sic]" a user stated.