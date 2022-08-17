They may also question the accountant of the TMC's district president as a part of its probe into the multi-crore scam, the official said.

''Our officers will visit Mondal's Bolpur residence on Wednesday to question his daughter. We may also interrogate his accountant,'' he told PTI.

The central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mondal's daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he said.

''We have found several joint bank accounts of Mondal and his daughter. The two are joint holders of many other assets as well. Several accounts belonging to his daughter were used for transactions in the cattle smuggling scam,'' the officer added.

Mondal was recently arrested by the CBI from his Bolpur residence.