Cash transactions over the limit at hospitals, banquet halls may land you in trouble

Besides, accepting cash worth Rs 2 lakh or more in aggregate from a single person in a day or one event or occasion will lead to a violation of cash transaction law.

People also cannot file donations made in cash to a registered trust or political party as deductions.

The department is monitoring cash transactions in some institutions and businesses including hospitals.

Certain professionals are also under the radar of the department, reports The Times of India.

The law mandates that the healthcare institutes, upon admission, must collect PAN cards of patients.

The Income Tax department is now mulling action against such hospitals.

The department may use the data from health service providers and track patients who have paid large sums to private medical facilities.

To enforce these rules, the department is utilising detailed data such as the Annual Information Statement to detect any discrepancy in the returns filed.