Captain Amarinder Singh likely to be next Maharashtra Governor

Koshiyari who was criticised by the Opposition had said on Monday that he had conveyed his desire to step down as governor. He said that he had conveyed this message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Koshiyari took charge as governor in September 2019. He has since found himself mired in many controversies and has drawn the flak of the opposition MVA which has often demanded his resignation. He was also criticised for disrespecting Maharashtra's idols and distorting history.

Koshiyari said on Monday that during a recent visit of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mumbai, he had conveyed to him his desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of his life in reading, writing and other activities. "I have always received love and affection from the Honourable Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,' he said in a statement that was released by the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

Captain Amarinder Singh has served as the chief minister of Punjab until being removed unceremoniously from the post just months before the Punjab assembly elections which were held in March 2022. On October 28 2022, Singh resigned from the Congress after a very long affiliation with the party.

Singh then formed his own political party, the Punjab Lok Congress in November 2022. The party contested the elections on all 117 seats. However the Punjab Lok Congress failed to win a single seat in the elections. Amarinder Singh then merged the party into the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In his Republic Day address, Koshiyari appeals to the people of the state to make Maharashtra strong and developed. Speaking at a function in Mumbai on the 74th Republic Day, he said that his government is working to create a progressive and developed Maharashtra by taking all elements of society together.

Since 1948 Maharashtra has had 22 governors and if Singh goes to the Raj Bhavan, he would be the 23 governor of the state.