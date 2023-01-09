Capitol Hill-like protests in Brazil amidst election fraud news

More than 3,000 supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to streets and stormed into the country's Congress claiming that he had been robbed of victory. Even after weeks of election results in Brazil, the reports don't stop coming about imminent vote-rigging in the country.

New Delhi, Jan 9: It was around this time in 2021, January 6 precisely, when Trump supporters marched to the Capitol Hill and staged violent protests against the election results that, according to them, were fudged. Similar scenes are now being recreated in Brazil by the Bolsonaro supporters as they storm the National Congress. The protests erupted after the stories came out that the election results have been fudged in favour of Lula Da Silva, who is the President of Brazil now.

The conspicuous support from the liberal cabal and media from around the world like New York Times, The Guardian, have further added to the suspicion that elections may have been rigged in Brazil to help Lula win the elections.

Brazilian Defence Ministry report on elections

The most quoted report from Brazil's Defence Ministry claims that there were no electoral frauds in the recently held elections. However, Bolsonaro, who also happens to be a former army captain, has not accepted the results. He has also questioned the reliability of Brazil's electronic ballot boxes.

The 63-page report from the Ministry of Defence does not claim election frauds, Bolsonaro lost his elections by a small margin. Whereas Lula got 50.9% votes, 49.1% votes were for Bolsonaro which is the slimmest winning margin since 1985. In such a tight contest, even a few thousand fake votes could determine the fate.

Bolsonaro had warned of election frauds before

It's not that Bolsonaro has come up with the allegations that the recent elections have been rigged. In fact, he has been saying this even before the elections. His allegations have been taken seriously as well in Brazil. Earlier in August, 2021 the Brazilian court took notice of the allegations and started probing the same.

PM Modi condemns violence

As soon as the news of Capitol Hill protests in the Brazilian Congress came out, leaders from around the world started reacting. In one such reaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tweeted that he is quite concerned about the latest happenings in Brazil.

The outcomes and disturbances in Brazil have great implications for India, especially as the country also uses EVMs for elections. At various points of time, one or the other political party has questioned EVMs.